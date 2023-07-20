Kenneth Ray Morris
Kenneth Ray Morris, 83, of Harrisonburg, formerly of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born Dec. 24, 1939, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Albert and Ethel Herring Morris.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Morris; and sisters, Sissy Smith, Clarine Lantz, Sue Hussey and Betty Dofflemyer.
Kenneth worked for E.A. Breeden for many years. He retired from Tru Kut Door Company. He attended Mt. Olive Church of the Brethren. He loved spending time with family and friends socializing and enjoyed hunting.
He is survived by sons, Kenneth R. Morris Jr. and wife, Kim, of Elkton and Jeffrey Morris and wife, Teresa, of Keezletown; daughters, Lisa Morris of Elkton, Janet E. Morris of Bridgewater and Sandy Denman and husband, Scott, of Grottoes; brothers, Pete Morris of Elkton, Bobby Morris of Staunton and Larry Morris; sister, Phyllis Hensley of McGaheysville; the mother of his children, Bonnie Jesse; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Pastor Carter Dean officiating.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Memorial gifts may be made to Spotswood High School Multiple Disabilities Class, 368 Blazer Drive, Penn laird, VA 22846.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.