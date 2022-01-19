Kenneth Wayne “Kenny” Turner, 63, of Stanley, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. He had been there since the early morning hours of Dec. 21, 2021.
The Stanley Volunteer Rescue Squad rushed him to Page Memorial. The doctor and staff performed CPR and with prayers from his family, he came back and was flown to Winchester, where they were able to remove the ventilator that morning. Those nurses and doctors, who admit that miracles do happen, were calling this a miracle. He fought a long battle. Maybe God wanted to make believers out of all of us.
We wish with all our hearts that Kenny would have won that battle. And maybe he did. He's walking strong and healthy in God's garden now.
Kenny was born on March 22, 1958, in Luray. His father and mother were Carl Turner and Catherine Cave Turner.
He is survived by four brothers, Carl Turner Jr. and wife, Janet, Jeffrey Turner and wife, Mary, Tony Turner and wife, Nancy, and James “Jimmy” Turner and wife, Sharon; and one sister, Tammy Turner Dodson and husband, Jimmy.
He is also survived by one son, James Funk and fiancée, Dora; and a stepson, Don Thompson and wife, Hope.
On Oct. 12, 2002, Kenny and Pat Thompson married after 12 years of dating and being each other's best friend. They were together for 31 years.
He is survived by his wife and best friend, Pat Thompson-Turner, who is so proud of the fact that she spent 31 years with this honorable man, who always respected her and trusted her to make the right decisions.
Kenny spent 25 years working for the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). He loved his work and the people he worked with. At home, he loved gardening and collecting clocks. He was so happy to be in the garden, taking care of the vegetables.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Bradley Funeral Home by the Rev. James Kite, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be in the McCoy Family Cemetery in Stanley.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanley Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 126, Stanley, VA 22851.
