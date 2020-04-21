Kenneth Welton “Wolf” Dove Jr., 62, of Rockingham, passed away April 19, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Kenneth was born June 26, 1957, in Rockingham County, and was the son of Kenneth Welton Sr. and Joan Virginia Miller Dove of Rockingham.
He was a drywall contractor and was known to be a “jack of all trades.” He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his daughter, Erica Lynn Dove of Broadway; two sisters, Karen Dove DeLawder and husband, Beverly C. Delawder Sr. of Rockingham and Joyce Miller of Harrisonburg; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael F. Dove.
Due to current restrictions regarding COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the UVA Health Foundation, c/o UVA Heart Transplant Center, P.O. Box 400331, Charlottesville, VA 22904.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
