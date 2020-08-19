Kenneth Wayne Dispanet
Kenneth Wayne Dispanet, 75, of New Market, passed away Aug. 16, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born April 15, 1945, in Mathias, W.Va., to the late Clarence and Grace Moyer Dispanet.
Kenneth was a service manager at Truck Enterprises. He attended Mathias Brethren Church.
On Aug. 16, 1966, he married the former Bonnie Lee Cullers, who preceded him in death Jan. 5, 2001.
Surviving are a number of cousins. He was preceded in death by his sister, Wilda Dispanet.
Burial at Dispanet Family Cemetery will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
