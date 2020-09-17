Kenneth Wayne Isner
Kenneth Wayne Isner, 80, a resident of Harrisonburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
Mr. Isner was born Oct. 17, 1939, in Short Gap, W.Va., and was the son of the late Jesse D. and Margaret Bean Isner. On Aug. 14, 1964, he married Eleanor Martin Isner, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Kendra Isner of Phoenix, Ariz., Cheryl Hynes and husband, Brendan Sr., and two grandchildren, Brendan Jr. and Abigail of Parker, Colo.; and siblings, Eileen Siple of West Virginia, Naomi Broome of Maryland, Norma Dayton of West Virginia, Vernon Isner of Pennsylvania, Carolyn Bulger of Maryland and Darell Isner of Virginia.
Ken graduated from Fort Ashby High School, Hesston College and from both Eastern Mennonite and Arizona State Universities. He taught school for several years at Pattersons Creek Elementary School.
After the Isners were married, they lived on the Navajo Indian Reservation and taught children. While living in Virginia, Ken enjoyed tourism. He was a tour guide for his late father-in-law’s bus business. This launched him into other areas of tourism. Upon returning back to Harrisonburg, Mr. Isner loved meeting International Students. He then was a “tour guide” to many students teaching them American culture and ideas. The Isners were invited to teach English in China. On return to the States, he continued to build friendships with internationals via driving the city bus and was known as “China Man” by many students. The Isners traveled to other countries too, including Haiti, Taiwan and Israel.
All services are private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family requests no flowers, however, memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Christian School, https://www.ccsconnection.org/ or to the Bible Broadcasting Network, https://bbn1.bbnradio.org/english/.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
