Kenneth Wayne Secrist, 64, of Stanley, passed away March 31, 2021, at his home. Kenneth was born Sept. 25, 1956, and was the son of Lottie Lucas Secrist of Shenandoah and the late Derwood C. Secrist Sr. Besides his dad, he was preceded in death by a brother, Derwood “Derby” Secrist Jr.
Kenneth loved to fish on the Shenandoah River, hunting, riding his motorcycle and video games. He retired from Norfolk & Southern Railroad after many years of service.
Besides his mother, he is survived by a sister-in-law, Clara Secrist and her children, C.J. Secrist and Nichole Park, all of Shenandoah; a longtime companion, Brenda Osborne of Stanley and her children, Brian, Andrew and Crystal.
A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton. Burial will be private at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Comertown.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
