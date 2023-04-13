Kenneth Wayne Zimmerman, 26, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, as a result of a bicycle accident. Kenneth was born Dec. 19, 1996, and was a son of Jeffrey and Marie Showalter Zimmerman.
He worked as a self-employed farmer and worked part time at Honey Run Repair. He was a member of the Old Order Mennonite Church.
On April 8, 2020, he married Amanda Wenger, who survives.
Also surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are a son, Addison Blake Zimmerman; in-laws, Glendon and Melissa Wenger; siblings, Jeremy Zimmerman and wife, Lorisa, Lisa Wenger and husband, Anthony, Weston Zimmerman, Michelle Zimmerman, Regina Zimmerman and Steven Zimmerman; two sisters-in-law, Audrey Wenger and husband, Justin, and Caroline Wenger; one niece, Holly Zimmerman; three nephews, Tyler Zimmerman, Alex Wenger and Jamie Wenger; grandparents, Ellen Zimmerman, Ethel Wenger, and Paul and Esther Rohrer; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Mary Ellen Showalter and Harvey Zimmerman; and one brother, Seth Zimmerman (stillborn).
Ministers of the church will conduct a funeral service Friday, April 14, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverdale Old Order Mennonite Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
The body will be taken to the home, 9430 Waggys Creek Road, Dayton, where the family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 13.
The family wishes to thank everyone who has blessed them with food, prayers, and other acts of kindness during this time.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
