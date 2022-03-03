Kenny Lee Brown, 34, of Bergton, Va., died March 1, 2022, in Harrisonburg. He was born June 4, 1987, in Newport News, Va., to Heather Wright Smith and the late Matthew Christopher Brown.
Kenny worked in the maintenance department at Pilgrims Pride Feed Mill. He was a good husband and a wonderful father who will be deeply missed by his wife and children.
On April 4, 2020, he married the former Chara Brewster, who survives.
Also surviving, in addition to his wife and mother, are one daughter, Alora Brown of Bergton; one stepson, Kydan Harlow of Bergton; one brother, Cash Brown and Sarah and their children, Asher and Ainsley of Virginia Beach; maternal grandparents, Henry James Wright Jr. and Audrey Wright; three aunts, Jennifer Wright Metcalf, Linda Wright and Beth Wright; and stepfather, Bill Smith.
The body was cremated and a private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Open Doors, 677 Chicago Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
