Kenny Wayne Merica, 61, of Lacey Spring, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Mr. Merica was born Oct. 17, 1959, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the son of the late James and Wilda Lam Merica. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Geralyn Comer, and a nephew, David Comer.
Kenny attended school at Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville, Va. He loved to work on cars and do odds and ends jobs.
He is survived by his wife, June; sister, Nellie Merica; as well as many stepchildren and stepgrandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor David Cox of Freedom Fellowship officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.