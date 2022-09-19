Kent Alton Bare, 60, of Broadway, died Sept. 17, 2022, at Choice Healthcare in Harrisonburg. He was born Nov. 14, 1961, in Harrisonburg to Alton “Shine” Bare of Fulks Run and the late Rebecca June Kirkpatrick Bare.
Kent was a poultry farmer and loved sports, coaching little league baseball and softball and always cheering his kids on in swim team.
Surviving are a son, Aaron Bare of Broadway; daughter, Amanda Bare and husband, William Smith, of Bridgewater; sisters, Kathy Chandler and husband, Jeff, of Broadway and Kim Turner of Halifax, Va.; his dog, Grizzly; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by two sons, Gavin and Levi Bare.
His body was cremated and there will be no services at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
