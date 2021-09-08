Kevin Bernard McClatchy
Kevin Bernard McClatchy, 82, formerly of Harrisonburg, passed away Sept. 1, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C., of complications from Lewy body Dementia. Mr. McClatchy was born Sept. 12, 1938, in Marion, Pa., and was the sixth child of the late Adam B. and Dorothy Mattimore McClatchy. His father was a homebuilder in the suburbs of Philadelphia.
Mr. McClatchy graduated from Villanova University with a degree in mechanical engineering and received his MBA from Seton Hall University. He retired from Dunham-Bush after 35 years as a marketing and sales executive in commercial air conditioning. Kevin was an active member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, sacristan, and Cursillo leader, and helped create the parish’s community food pantry. Kevin also enjoyed playing golf, reading, and traveling with his wife, Cathy, to destinations throughout the United States, Europe, and South America. He was a devoted and caring husband, father, and grandfather, whose faith and gentleness leave a lasting legacy for his family.
Surviving is his wife of 58 years, Catherine Harward O’Connor McClatchy. Also surviving are three sons, Kevin McClatchy Jr. of Bethpage, Tenn., Timothy McClatchy of Burke, Va., and David McClatchy and wife, Darby, of Charlotte, N.C.; four grandchildren, Patrick, Joseph, Brynn, and Riley McClatchy; one great-grandaughter, Eden Grace McClatchy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg with Father Silvio Kaberia officiating. Visitation with the family will precede the service at 9:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow the service at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
The family wishes to thank the staff of The Pearl at Fort Mill, especially Angela and Jabria, whose compassionate care of Kevin was a great blessing.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
