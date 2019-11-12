Kevin G. Miller Sr.
Kevin G. Miller Sr., former State Senator, 89, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Mr. Miller was born Sept. 22, 1930, in Denny, N.C., and was a son of the late Sheridan F. and Lizzie Funkhouser Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald and Archie Miller, and his beloved daughter, Lora Gail Miller.
The Miller family moved to Woodstock, Va., in 1946. Kevin remained in Wilkesboro to complete High School and graduated with the class of 1948. Residing with a family friend, he drove the school bus to earn his keep. He attended Elk Baptist Church and Ferguson School. Kevin enlisted in the Army and served on Okinawa during the Korean conflict and worked as a diesel mechanic. He served in the military from 1949-1952.
He went to Madison College on the GI Bill and graduated with a BS Education in 1957 and MS Education in 1959, later earning a CPA Certification in 1972. He taught business courses for San Diego, Calif., City Schools and at Frederick College in Maryland.
Working for the IRS in Charlottesville, Va., offices as an auditor, he later became Madison College’s first accounting teacher in 1969, retiring Professor Emeritus in 1995.
Kevin was a proud Mountain-Valley Republican and became active in politics. In 1975, he ran unsuccessfully for Harrisonburg Clerk of Court. He was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 1978, serving two terms before running an unsuccessful campaign for the U.S. Congress, 6th District of Virginia. In 1983, he was elected to the State Senate of Virginia, representing Virginia’s 26th District, serving five terms before retiring in 2003.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Thompson Miller; children, Kevin G. Miller Jr. “KG” of Harrisonburg, and Stephanie Schaefer and husband, Jonathan, of Waynesboro, Va.; sisters, Wanda Walsh and Diane Warren and husband, Bill, of Woodstock; brothers, Frank Miller and wife, Patsy, of Strasburg, and Clinton Miller and wife, Linda, of Woodstock; sisters-in-law, Jane Miller of Woodstock and Chris Miller of San Diego, Calif., and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Interment will be private.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made in Kevin’s memory to the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg, 185 Ashby Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.