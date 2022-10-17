Kevin James Shirkey, 55, of Singers Glen, passed away Oct. 14, 2022, at home on top of his mountain.
He was born Oct. 2, 1967, in Fairfax, Va., and was the beloved son of Jim and June Harpine Shirkey of Timberville, who survive.
Kevin graduated from Broadway High School, where he played baseball and football. He then started his career for LSC Communications, where he worked for 37 years doing what he loved. Kevin started as a bindery operator and worked hard to receive his master electrician certification and HVAC technician certification. He was also a member of the New Market Eagles.
Kevin was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Kevin enjoyed cheering on the Hokies, Redskins and Yankees. He loved being at his home and spent countless hours working on projects at his home and “mountain.” His constant companions, Duck and Diesel, were always right by his side. But more than that, what Kevin loved the most were his family and friends.
On April 30, 2010, he married his best friend, JoDe Norris, who survives. He loved her and his daughters endlessly with his whole heart.
Survivors including his parents and wife are a daughter, Lauryn Shirkey and boyfriend, Seth Comer, of Timberville; two stepdaughters, Maddie Nowland and boyfriend, Dylan Messersmith, of Wilmington, N.C., and Aubrey Nowland of Singers Glen; two sisters, Annette Conley of New Market and Melissa Mathias and husband, Chad, of Timberville; four nieces, Jessica Pultz and husband, Josh, Cassie Smith and husband, Jonathon, Chloe Mathias and Claire Mathias; two great-nieces, Jenna Pultz and Brianna Smith; one great-nephew, Jackson Pultz; father-in-law, Victor Norris; and two brothers-in-law, Toby Norris and wife, Fran, and Todd Norris.
He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Kitty Norris, as well as many aunts, uncles and grandparents.
Kevin was a constant in so many people’s lives. He was a genuine soul who loved big with no bounds or limitations.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Church of the Brethren in Broadway, 17723 North Mountain Road, Broadway, VA 22815.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Singers Glen Rescue Squad or the Singers Glen Fire Department, P.O. Box 373, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
