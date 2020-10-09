Kevin Lee Campbell
June 22, 1981- Oct. 2, 2020
Kevin Lee “Catfish” Campbell, 39, a lifelong resident of Shenandoah, died unexpectedly Oct. 2, 2020.
Kevin, the son of Kenneth Garfield Campbell of Shenandoah and Wanda Joy Campbell of Stanley, was born June 22, 1981, in Harrisonburg.
Kevin is survived by his parents and three brothers, Kenneth Jr., Vincent, and Shannon Campbell and companion, Stephanie Knowles, all of Luray; as well as a special nephew, Caleb Matthew Campbell of Shenandoah. He is also survived by his dog, Little Socks, a loving, faithful and constant companion. He was preceded in death by a brother, Clifton Wayne Campbell.
Kevin loved the outdoor life. He loved animals, hunting and fishing, hence the nickname “Catfish.”
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at the Newport Cemetery with Pastor Jimmy Kite and Pastor Tracy Shifflett officiating.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is in charge of the services.
