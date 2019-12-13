Kevin Lee Coffman, 59, of Broadway, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville.
He was born Dec. 27, 1959, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of Nellie Dellinger Coffman of New Market, and the late Clifford "Tip" Coffman.
Kevin attended Stonewall Jackson High School and was very athletic. He was an outstanding football star, basketball player, and ran track. He attended Bridgewater College, and received his associates degree from Lord Fairfax Community College. He was active with the community and enjoyed coaching Little League baseball, being treasurer of the Little League baseball, helping obtain the current Broadway High School, and many other activities difficult to put on paper.
He worked at Bowman Apple Products, Frazier Quarry, and Air Quality Systems. He really enjoyed working at the family farm (Cootes Store Farms) and especially the orchard business. He loved talking about the farm, bringing joy to others, and with that, creating smiles to friends and family. He always wanted to make people happy with his humor, personality, and was always talking. He enjoyed watching sports, hunting, fishing, and all the different aspects they encompassed. He also enjoyed helping with the saw mill, and making furniture for others in the woodshop. He enjoyed taking trips with friends and family, such as outings out West and to Florida, and enjoying good company.
He was a member of Solomon's Lutheran Church in Quicksburg, although he may not have attended church regularly, he was very knowledgeable of the "good word".
On June 5, 1982, he married the former Sue Good, who survives.
Also surviving in addition to his wife and mother is one son, Aaron Coffman of Broadway; siblings, Judy Barb and husband, Ronnie, of Yorktown, Steve Coffman and wife, Doris, of Broadway, Richard Coffman and wife, Darlene, of Timberville, Gary Coffman and wife, Dolores, of Basye, Keith Coffman and wife, Susan, of Mount Jackson, and Rebecca Coffman of Mount Jackson.
The Rev. Nathan Hollenberg and Marlin Fulk will conduct a graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Trissels Mennonite Church Cemetery near Broadway, and a memorial service 11 a.m. Monday at Linville Creek Church of the Brethren in Broadway.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. A guestbook and viewing will be available beginning 10 a.m. Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to UVA Cancer Center and sent to UVA Health Foundation, PO Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908-0773 or donations may be made online at giving.uvahealth.com.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
