Kevin Lee Estes, 60, of Grottoes, Va., passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at his home.
He was born March 1, 1962, and was a son of the late Robert Estes and Mattie (Herron) Estes.
Kevin had worked as a supervisor at Klann Plastics in Waynesboro, where he was known to be a dependable, hard worker.
Kevin is survived by three children, David (Nicole) Heater of Blairs, Veata Heater of Glasgow, and Briana (Dustin) Grant of Lexington; two brothers, Mike (Dolores) Estes and Jonathan Estes; sister, Linda McDaniel; and grandchildren, Isaiah, LaRaven, Corde, TaLe'Ah, Greyson, Gentry, Nora-Grace, Renna, and Colt. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by father, Robert Estes; mother, Mattie (Herron) Estes; and sister, Rebecca Shifflett.
The family will receive friends From 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 2, 2022, at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Grottoes.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes, Va.
