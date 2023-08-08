Kevin Odell Bailey, 62, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Kevin was born Oct. 31, 1960, and was the son of Jacqueline Guiney and stepfather, Bill, and the late Dalma “DJ” Bailey and stepmother, Marilyn Bailey.
Kevin was smart, funny, and sarcastic, but most of all he was kind. A graduate of Bridgewater College, Kevin was approaching 34 years of service with Valley Building Supply. He used his knowledge of construction and design in his personal life as well, and always had a new project on the horizon. Whether he was building his daughter a porch, his friends a house, or helping his neighbors, he was always caring for others. He had a big heart and supported many local charities. Kevin loved to cook for his family, friends, and fundraisers, and was most known for his spaghetti and pork barbecue. He was a bookworm with an affinity for long novels and loved spending time with his friends, fishing at the beach, and watching golf.
Surviving are his significant other, Annette Foster; daughters, Danielle Bailey and Brittany Bailey; siblings, Tammy Stull and husband, Charles, and Mike Bailey and wife, Priscilla; grandchildren, Reagan Bailey and Dylan Bailey; Annette’s children, Megan Kile, Bryce Roten, and Brandon Roten; Annette’s grandchildren, Whitley Kile, Mille Holder, and Braylon Holder; three dogs, Callie, Lilly, TicTok; and numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by sister, Pamela Bailey, and grandson, Carson Bailey.
Following a cremation, a memorial service will be held at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Dress is casual; please feel free to wear blue, Kevin’s favorite color.
A celebration of life will be held at AMVETS Post 7 Saturday, Aug. 26, at 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
