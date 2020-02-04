Kevin Ray Monger, 53, of McGaheysville, Va., died at home after a two-year battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 26, 1966, the son of Gary "Paige" Monger Sr. and Bobbie Rae Morgan Monger.
Kevin grew up on the family farm and enjoyed farming and working with heavy equipment. He worked as an electrician and HVAC technician and held several master tradesman certifications. He started working in the family business Snyder Heating & Cooling and worked most recently at Merck & Co. in Elkton and was on the emergency response team there. Kevin was also an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed cross country road trips with his Harley.
Kevin is survived by his mother; sister, Rebecca and her husband, Preston Hensley; brother, Gary; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
