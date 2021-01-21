Khamphouang “Kham” Phetsarath, age 41, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
A celebration of Kham’s life will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville with Ben Peyton officiating. Cremation will follow. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from noon until the time of the service Saturday. For those with COVID-19 and social distancing concerns, the service will be livestreamed at www.rader-funeralhome.com/tributes/Khamphouang-Phetsarath.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.
