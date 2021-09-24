Kim Marie Reedy, 57, of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at her home.
Ms. Reedy was born Jan. 22, 1964, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of Carl Rudolph Shenk and the late Barbara Ann Downs Shenk.
Kim was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in Shenandoah. She was a custodian for over 30 years at Thomas Harrison Middle School. Kim enjoyed working in her flower gardens, caring for her cat, Hannah, and taking trips to the beach.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her daughter, Chasity L. Reedy of Harrisonburg; uncle, Gregory May of Berryville; aunts, Carolyn Supinger of Bridgewater, Lletia Manning of Leesburg, Gloria Messerley of Harrisonburg, Pamela Reedy of Dayton and Dorothy Shenk Armentrout of Harrisonburg; and extended family, Eva Coffey, Chris Bowman and Donna Gallatin.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Wayne Comer and Pastor Ted Hott officiating. The burial will follow at St. Jacobs-Spaders Lutheran Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday, Sept. 26, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
