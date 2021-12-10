Kim Lee Trumbo, 64, of Harrisonburg, VA died December 4, 2021 in Harrisonburg.
He was born August 20, 1957 in Harrisonburg to the late Charles “Speed” and Phyllis Tusing Trumbo.
Kim worked at Howell Metal in New Market. He was a 1976 graduate of Broadway High School. He helped with auctions at Heatwole Auctions.
He is survived by one son, Derek Trumbo and wife Kristina of Harrisonburg; one sister, Melissa Cave of Bridgewater; special friend, T.J. Stoneburner of Rockingham; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandson.
The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 PM Monday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Masks are encouraged if not vaccinated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral home to help with expenses.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
