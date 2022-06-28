Kimberly Dawn Biller Moomaw, 54, of Mount Jackson, passed away June 25, 2022, following a brave and determined battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Burial will follow at Mt. Hermon Cemetery. Pastors Darlene Wilkins and Josh Orndorff will officiate.
Mrs. Moomaw was born July 29, 1967, in Virginia, daughter of James and Margaret Biller of Mount Jackson. She was a member of Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church and was a teacher for Shenandoah County Public Schools for thirty years.
Along with her parents, she is survived by her husband, Timothy Lee Moomaw, whom she married on Aug. 17, 1996; daughters, Kerigan and Abrielle Moomaw of Mount Jackson; brothers, Kevin Biller (Michelle) of Mount Jackson and Kris Biller of Mount Jackson; sister, Kendra Richman (Lee) of Mount Jackson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Kullen Biller, Ashby Moomaw, David Moomaw, Kayden Richman, Jakob Biller, and Ryan Costello.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 1, 2022, at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church Women’s Group, 3821 Orkney Grade, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
Kim enjoyed crafting, camping with her family as well as gardening and canning.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
