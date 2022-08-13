Kimberly Renee Carnahan, 56, a resident of Timberville, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at her home.
Mrs. Carnahan was born on August 1, 1966 in Alexandria, Virginia and was the daughter of Timothy Nolden and Caryl Alley Devers. Before her illness, she worked for Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene where she served the Lord in many capacities including children’s ministry.
On November 30, 1985, she married Michael “Mike” Carnahan who survives.
Also surviving are her children, Michael Carnahan Jr., Krystal Carnahan, Bethany Carnahan and husband Zach Parry; and a brother, Timothy Devers.
Pastor Camelot Shuff will conduct a graveside service on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The casket will be closed and there will be no visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullefh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
