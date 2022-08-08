Kimberly Rae Mitchell, 60, of Linville, Va., passed away Aug. 5, 2022. She passed peacefully with her family by her side after a short but courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).
Kim was born June 24, 1962, and was the daughter of Patricia Stevenson, husband, William "Bill", and Earl Smith, wife, Debbie. On Sept. 8, 1984, she married the love of her life, Craig Leon Mitchell. Kim has three children, Brandon Craig Mitchell, Codie James Mitchell and wife, Jenna, and Emma Rae Kyger and husband, Josh.
Kim has four grandchildren, whom she loved dearly; Harper Leon Mitchell, Lucy Rae Kyger, Henley Holt Mitchell, and Anna James Kyger.
Kim is survived by her sister, Terri Knicely, husband, Harold, and numerous nieces and nephews. Additionally, she is survived by her in-laws, Leon and Beverly Mitchell, and in-laws, Kevin Mitchell and wife, Gail and Angie Michael and husband, Stacy. Kim has also left behind a very special friend, Susan Parke.
Kim was employed at Sentara RMH as a billing account specialist where she leaves behind many close friends.
Kim valued her time with family and friends and, above all else, loved being the most amazing "Gama'' to her four fabulous granddaughters. She never turned down the opportunity to have fun, be spontaneous and enjoy life to the fullest. Her sense of humor and wit will be immensely missed.
Kim was preceded in death by her brother, Jeffrey Earl Smith, and her dear friend, Holt Parke.
Those wishing to pay their respects may visit McMullen Funeral Home Thursday, Aug. 11, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. All other services will be held privately.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
