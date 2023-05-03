Kimmera (Kim) Miley Brennan, 65, of Frederick, Md. entered her heavenly life on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was the wife of Pat Brennan. They were married 43 years. Born on March 22, 1958, in Roanoke, Va., she was the daughter of Elaine Newton of Daleville, Va., and the late Richard Miley.
Kim was a graduate of Northside High School in Roanoke, Va., and received her Bachelor's degree in 1980 from James Madison University. She was a kindergarten teacher for 16 years with Rockingham County Schools in Virginia, and Frederick County Public Schools in Maryland. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren. Kim was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Kathleen Brennan Ballantine (husband, Daniel Ballantine), Patrick Scott Brennan (wife, Trista Brennan) and Erin Brennan Watson (husband, Eric Watson); nine grandchildren, David, Brynn, Tate, Evelyn, Tyce, Colton, Miles, Teegan, and Claire; and her brother, Rick Miley.
A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartly House by visiting https://heartlyhouse.charityproud.org/donate, or by mail Heartly House, Inc., PO Box 857, Frederick, MD 21705.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
