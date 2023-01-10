Kinley Allen Comer passed away at home on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, after a courageous two-year battle with small cell neuroendocrine carcinoma.
He was born on Aug. 20, 1947, to the late Eugene Carlton and Katherine Nichols Comer.
Kinley was a servant of God and a faithful, 25-year member of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church. After graduating from Page County High School, he was employed by Norfolk Southern Railway, retiring as Assistant Trainmaster after 35 years of service.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Cheryl Weakley Comer; two sons, K. Allen Comer and wife, Donna, of Amissville, Va., and David Comer and his wife, Dina, of Cape Coral, Fla.; four grandchildren, Joshua Comer (Riana), Hannah Lewis (Andrew), Mackenzie Rollins and Mason Comer; six great-grandchildren, Jude, Christopher, Nolan and Autumn Comer and Elijah and Zion Lewis; and one sister, Etta Francis Plum. Others to cherish his memory are brother-in-law, Larry Weakley (Kathy); sister-in-law, Donna Dove (Ronnie); nephews, Keith and Aaron Weakley and godson, Michael Housden.
Pastor Adam Snow and the Rev. James B. Martin will conduct a Celebration of Life service at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Elkton, 2580 Panorama Drive, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
