Kirk Lee French, 62, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his home after a two-year battle with cancer.
Kirk was born Nov. 21, 1957, in Rockingham County and was a son of Charlotte Alexander French and the late Herbert Winston French, who passed away in 2016. He was also preceded in death by two stepdaughters, Robin Sue Smith Roadcap and Amanda Lynn Smith Yetzer, as well as his K-9 companions for life, Rocket and Roxanne.
Kirk was a graduate of Broadway High School, class of 1976, where he was an outstanding athlete in football, basketball and track, and was given the nickname “Captain Crunch.” He went on to college at Chowan and Catawba playing football and receiving his Bachelor’s Degree. Later he returned to the Shenandoah Valley to work at his father's business, French’s Auto Parts. He devoted his time and energy to running the successful business, eventually becoming owner and manager. In his free time, he enjoyed exercising as well as walking and playing fetch with his dogs. Additionally, he was a member of the Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene and a member of the Page Valley Sportsman’s Club
He is survived by his mother, Charlotte; his wife of 20 years, Karen Sue French; brother, Scott French and wife, Jenny; sister, Dawn Jones and husband, Dan; brother, Kelly French and wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Matthew and Joshua Yetzer and Callie and Lee Roadcap; three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Brittany Jones and Kendall Kaufman, Arthur, Alexander, and Matthew French; as well as his white German Shepherd, Lola Blue.
Services will be private and held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg Police Foundation, Attn: K9 Unit, P.O. Box 992, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
