Kitty Ann (Landis) Simmons, 87, widow of Blaine L. Simmons, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
Kitty was born in Riverton, West Virginia on May 27, 1935, a daughter of the late Ralph M. and Mary Kerlin (Sponaugle) Landis.
Mrs. Simmons graduated from Franklin, West Virginia High School in 1953. Blaine and Kitty were married 66 years until Blaine's death in December 2019. Kitty loved reading, spending time with family, and holidays.
In addition to her husband and parents, Kitty was preceded in death by a son, Roger Lee Simmons; four brothers, Morris “Buster”, Charles, Paul, and John Landis; and a sister, Mary Ann Landis.
Mrs. Simmons is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard, and his wife Mary and David and his wife Tammy; two daughters, Victoria Wiseman and Teresa Garber, with significant other, Wayne Wilfong; six grandchildren, Angela and Matthew Wiseman, Ryan (Jenna) Simmons, Joshua (Anna Ruth) Simmons, Nicole Simmons and Whitley Simmons and fiancé, Derek Shifflett; seven great-grandchildren, Cody (Brittany) Wiseman, Tori (Walton) Sprouse, Tristan Wiseman and fiancé, Cassandra Teter, Aedan Wiseman, Chase, Audrie, and Liliana Simmons; four great-great grandchildren, Carson and Hudson Wiseman and Sammy and Parker Spouse; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Masincup; five brothers and sisters-in-law, Ralph, Jr. (Jane), Jimmie, Robert (Wanda), Olin (Elaine), and Larry (Lyn) Landis; a sister, Dolly Jean Nilsen; an aunt, Idelta Lambert; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Simmons had been living at The Retreat at Fishersville. She gave her heart to Jesus in October of 1962 and has been a faithful servant since that time.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel Pastor Jim Lundy.
Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memory Gardens.
Active Pallbearers will be Brian Landis, Jerry Paul Landis, Ryan Simmons, Joshua Simmons, Jerry Propst, Cody Wiseman, and Tristan Wiseman.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.