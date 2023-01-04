Kitty Lou Dadisman, 79, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Jan. 1, 2023, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community (VMRC). She was born July 26, 1943, in Harrisonburg, Va. She was the daughter of Glen W. and Emil (Edwards) Robinson.
She graduated in the 1961 class of Harrisonburg High School and attended Madison College. She retired in 2005 from Harrisonburg City Schools, where she worked as a Teacher’s Aide for 25 years at Waterman Elementary and Keister Elementary. She was a lifelong member of Asbury United Methodist Church, actively participating in church life for over 75 years.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Kemper A. Dadisman; daughter, Rev. Mary Katherine Dadisman; son, K. Wesley Dadisman and wife, Lisa. She is also survived by her twin sister, Betty Sue Coakley, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Robert E. Robinson.
She loved her family, children, animals, travel, and Bible Study.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Lea and Mumaw House for their care and support.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Asbury United Methodist Church with the Rev. Susan Reaves officiating. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Asbury United Methodist Church, Stained Glass Window Fund or Habitat for Humanity.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
