Kitty May Layman
Kitty May Layman, 81, of Broadway, Va., passed away November 26, 2019 at her residence.
She was born November 21, 1938 in Cherry Grove, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Warner and Silvia Lambert Waybright.
Kitty was a special needs driver for Rockingham County Schools before retiring.
On February 10, 1984 she married Milton “Buddy” Layman, who survives.
Also surviving are five sons, Kenneth Ray Anderson, Jr. and fiancé Tara of Pasadena, MD, Mark Richard Anderson and wife Cheryl of Timberville, Donald Lee Layman and wife Wanda of Mathias, WV, “Danny” James Layman of Broadway, Jerry L. Smith and wife Terry of Bryce; two sisters, Josephine Warner and husband Laird of Cherry Grove, WV, Jackie Dellinger and husband Donnie of Timberville; one brother, Everett Waybright and wife Kathy of Mt. Crawford; one step-daughter, Sarah Sheets Moyers of Broadway; seven grandchildren, Brittany, Nickolas, Dane, Stephanie, Natalie, Mary, Brandon; four great grandchildren, Dane, Clayton, Jade, and Grayson.
Pastor Bob Edwards will conduct a graveside service 1 PM Saturday at Bethel Cemetery in Mayland.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Century Hospice, 420 Neff Avenue #110, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
A special thanks to New Century Hospice — Carrie, Donna, Kayla, and Kitty’s private caregiver, Lois Jett.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
