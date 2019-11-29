Kitty May Layman, 81, of Broadway, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 21, 1938, in Cherry Grove, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Warner and Silvia Lambert Waybright.
Kitty was a special needs driver for Rockingham County Schools before retiring.
On Feb. 10, 1984, she married Milton "Buddy" Layman, who survives.
Also surviving are five sons, Kenneth Ray Anderson, Jr. and fiancé, Tara, of Pasadena, Md., Mark Richard Anderson and wife, Cheryl, of Timberville, Donald Lee Layman and wife, Wanda, of Mathias, W.Va., "Danny" James Layman of Broadway, and Jerry L. Smith and wife, Terry, of Bryce; a daughter, Sharrie Lynn Harrison and husband, Kenneth, of Broadway; two sisters, Josephine Warner and husband, Laird, of Cherry Grove, W.Va., and Jackie Dellinger and husband, Donnie, of Timberville; one brother, Everett Waybright and wife, Kathy, of Mount Crawford; one step-daughter, Sarah Sheets Moyers of Broadway; seven grandchildren, Brittany, Nickolas, Dane, Stephanie, Natalie, Mary, and Brandon, and four great-grandchildren, Dane, Clayton, Jade, and Grayson.
Pastor Bob Edwards will conduct a graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Bethel Cemetery in Mayland.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Century Hospice, 420 Neff Avenue #110, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
A special thanks to New Century Hospice — Carrie, Donna, Kayla, and Kitty's private caregiver, Lois Jett.
