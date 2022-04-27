Krista Lynn Fulk, 54, of Fulks Run, Va., passed away April 26, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 20, 1967, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of Hazel Bare Fulk of Fulks Run and the late Loy Jay Fulk Sr.
Krista worked as a caregiver at Pleasant View. She was baptized at Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church in New Market. She loved her animals.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her brother, Loy J. Fulk Jr. of Fulks Run; one nephew, Brian Fulk and wife, Krystal, of Rockingham; one great-nephew, Tyler Gutshall; great-niece, Autumn Fulk; raised like daughters, April Bare Dove and husband, Scott, of Timberville and Chasity Bare of Weyers Cave.
Her sister, Polly Ann Fulk, and nephew, James Alan Fulk, preceded her in death.
Pastor Glen Turner will conduct a memorial service 12:00 p.m. Thursday at Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church. Burial at Mountain Grove Cemetery will be private.
There will be no viewing or services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
The family requests that no yellow flowers be sent. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
The family would like to extend a thank you to special friends, Larry and Irene Barb, Willie and Chris Hottinger, and all other special friends.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
