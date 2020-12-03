Kristin Lynne McClay went home quietly to be with our Lord Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove, Wis. She was born Jan. 15, 1964, in Plymouth, Ind.
Kristin is survived by her parents, Charles and Barbara Blake McClay of Harrisonburg; three brothers, Victor and Robin McClay of Warner Robins, Ga., Phillip and Doris McClay of Fountain Hills, Ariz., and Steve and Julie McClay of Harrisonburg; a number of nieces and nephews; and her aunt, Betty Cox of Morgantown, W.Va.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles and Ruth McClay of Plymouth, Ind., and Ernest and Mabel Blake of New Cumberland, W.Va.
The family will receive friends 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Woodbine Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Frost officiating.
