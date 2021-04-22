Krystal Hensley Miller, 53, of McGaheysville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 20, 2021. She won her battle with cancer and is now receiving her reward in heaven. She was born Aug. 29, 1967, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was a daughter of Violet L. Conley and the late James "Buddy" Hensley.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by stepfather, Harold Conley; her maternal grandparents, Frank and Lucile Lilly; and paternal grandparents, Mose and Beulah Hensley.
Krystal was a dental assistant for years then continued her education to become a nurse in 2006 and currently worked for Sentara East Rockingham. She was a lifetime member of Church of Solsburg, where she was active in many aspects of the church. Krystal was involved with Girl Scouts of America, where she served as Service Unit Manager for many years.
On June 21, 1986, she married Ernest B. Miller II, who survives. In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by daughter, Lindsay Michelle Miller; son, Chancellor James Miller and wife, Kelsea; sisters, Terri Michael and husband, Mike, Kimberly Alexander, Donna Gochenour and husband, Dave; adopted sister, KoryAnn Taylor; nephew, Mikie Michael and wife, Tracey; nieces, Brittany Colberg and husband, Mike, Alexandra Diehl and husband, Trent, Adrianna Trejo; grandchildren, Jackson Brooks Miller, Isabella Miller; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Church of Solsburg with Pastor Doug Gochenour officiating. Burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
A visitation for friends and family will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton or you may visit at the family home in McGaheysville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be made to Cancer Treatment Centers of America at their website, www.cancercenter.com.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
