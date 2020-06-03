Kurt Daniel Miller
Kurt Daniel Miller, 57, a lifelong resident of the Harrisonburg area, passed away June 1, 2020, at the UVA Medical Center. Kurt was one of six siblings and was born Dec. 28, 1962, to Donald W. Miller and Margaret F. Miller.
Kurt graduated from Broadway High School and worked most of his life in retail auto parts. Kurt was a loving and caring soul who volunteered in many capacities and was quick to come to the aid of those in need. He was an avid reader, an admirer of the theater, and loved the art of conversation.
In addition to his parents, Kurt is survived by brothers, Coy D. Miller of Harrisonburg, Va., Thomas W. Miller of Fort Collins, Colo., as well as sisters, Rachel M. Hinegardner of Linville and Susan M. Schnock of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., as well as four nieces; four nephews and many special friends. Kurt was preceded in death by his brother, Robert M. Miller of Broadway, Va.
Kurt’s immediate family will gather to honor him on Thursday, June 4. A celebration of life which will include friends and extended family will be held in the fall.
Memorial donations can be made to Open Doors. (ValleyOpenDoors.Org).
