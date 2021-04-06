Kyle Wimer, 21, of Greene County, Va., passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021. He was born Feb. 14, 2000, and was a son of Troy and Kimberly Wimer.
Kyle graduated from William Monroe High School in 2018 and went to work in construction/farming. He loved to hunt, fish and spending time in West Virginia with his family.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by brother, Dylan Wimer and wife, Jessica; sister, Brianna Nicole Wimer and boyfriend, Justin Harris; maternal grandmother, Laura I. Morris; paternal grandfather, Shirl Wimer; paternal grandmother, Ann B. Wimer; great-grandmothers, Genavee Wimer and Nola Barbato; uncles, Anthony Morris and Tracy Wimer and wife, Margaret; nieces, Haven Harris, Remington Wimer and Willow Wimer; numerous aunts, uncles and extended family. He was preceded in death by a maternal grandfather, Billy Wayne Morris, and a paternal grandmother, Mary Ellen Wimer.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Debra Smith officiating. Burial to follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
