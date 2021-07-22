L. Jean Watson Lindsay, 89, of Broadway, Va., passed away July 20, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born Feb. 12, 1932, in Berkeley County, W.Va., to the late Robert L. and Reba LeHew Watson.
Jean was a librarian at Plains Elementary School. She worked 32 years in education. She was a member of Linville Creek Church of the Brethren in Broadway, where she served as a deacon. She was a volunteer at Broadway Library and worked at Plains District Memorial Museum since its conception. Jean enjoyed giving tours at the Tunker House.
On Aug. 23, 1953, Jean married John Miller Lindsay Sr., who preceded her in death May 26, 1982.
Jean is survived by one daughter, Jeanne Beth Lindsay Raines of Rockingham; two sons, John M. Lindsay Jr. of Broadway and Jeffrey David Lindsay and wife, Robin, of Rockingham; six grandchildren and six great- grandchildren.
One brother, Bobby Watson, preceded her in death.
The Rev. Nathan Hollenberg will conduct a memorial service 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Linville Creek Church of the Brethren. The family will receive friends prior to the memorial service at the church at 1:00 p.m. July 31. The body was cremated.
Memorial contributions may be made to Linville Creek Church of the Brethren, 409 Brethren Road, Broadway, VA 22815 or Plains District Memorial Museum, 175 N. Main St., Timberville, VA 22853.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
