Lacie V. Powell
Lacie Victoria Powell, 34, of Stanley, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond.
She was born June 12, 1986, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of Susie B. Cubbage Powell of Stanley and the late Thomas Nelson Powell.
Lacie worked as a dispatcher for the Page County Sheriff’s Office. She attended the Riverview Independent Gospel Church.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are a sister, Courtney Powell of Stanley; a nephew, Dustin Thomas Painter of Luray; and her two dogs, Tucker and Izzy. She was preceded in death by a sister, Marcy L. Painter.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at the Riverview Independent Gospel Church in Stanley by Pastor Jeff Lucas and Pastor Donnie Burns. Burial will be in the Mount Zion Cemetery in Luray.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, at the Riverview Independent Gospel Church.
Due to COVID-19, facial coverings and social distancing restrictions will be followed.
