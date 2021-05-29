LaDonna Carol Wallace, 65, of Elkton, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at Elkton Manor Assisted Living. She was born March 18, 1956, in Elkton, to the late George Calvin Turner, Sr. and Mary Stoneberger Turner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rocky E. Wallace.
Before retiring, LaDonna worked as a warehouse operator at American Safety Razor, in Verona. She was also an active member at the Elkton Pentecostal Church.
She is survived by her son, Troy Eppard; daughter, Brittany Hodge; brothers, Keith Turner and wife, Patricia, George Turner, Sr. and wife, Patricia, Charles Turner, and Donald “Buck” Turner; sisters, Rebecca Wyant and husband, Jeffery, and Beronica “Bonne” Grimsley and husband, Mike, and grandchildren, Skylar Hodge and Ashton Taylor Eppard.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton, with Pastor Sam Sponaugle and Pastor Eddie Byers officiating. Burial to follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
