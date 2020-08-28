LaDonna ‘Snootz, Mouse’ Christina Norris
LaDonna “Snootz, Mouse” Christina Norris, 26, of Stanley, went to be with her Lord on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
LaDonna was born on Dec. 27, 1993, in Oklahoma, and was the daughter of Selena and Charles Lutz of Elkton, Virginia, and Ronald Norris of Oklahoma.
She was a loving daughter, sister, niece, aunt (Nona) and friend. LaDonna was recently engaged to Cody Brown of Stanley, Virginia.
Besides her parents, she is survived by her grandmothers, Edith Howard and Carolyn Lam, both of Virginia, and Alice Whitmire of Oklahoma; a brother, Joseph Norris and wife, Sarah, of New Mexico; sisters, Natasha Long and Ashtynne Parenteau, both of Virginia, and Emma Griffith of Oklahoma; aunts, Amanda and Tracie of Oklahoma, and Ellie Johnson and husband, Ronnie, of Virginia; nieces, Lizzy, Brookie, Jasmine, Denaeh and Kaylee, and nephews, Chase, Damion, Donavin, Bryce, Jerry and Derrick.
She was preceded in death by grandfathers, Jerry Howard and Dewey Turner, both of Oklahoma, and Charlie Lutz and wife, Linda, of Virginia; a grandmother, Sharon Turner of Oklahoma, and a nephew, Zachary Bayless of Oklahoma.
There will be no viewing. A Memorial Service will take place at her grandmother’s home on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at 6 p.m., 16613 East Washington Ave., Elkton, Virginia 22827, and all are welcome to attend.
Due to no life insurance, donations may be made to her parents, in care of Kyger Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.