Lairleen Pearl Wood Morris
Lairleen Pearl Wood Morris, 99, of Elkton, passed away Jan. 20, 2022, at her home with her daughter and caregiver by her side.
Lairleen was born Aug. 13, 1922, at Swift Run near Elkton, and was the daughter of the late William V. and Susie Williams Wood.
She was a longtime member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton and enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing and crocheting. Her home was always open to family and friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, who will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Her husband, R. Weaver Morris, preceded her in death. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers and one sister.
She is survived by a daughter, Norma Jean Rinaca and husband, Melvin, of Shenandoah; a sister, Irene Dove of Elkton, who was living with Lairleen; grandchildren, Timmy Rinaca and Lisa May and husband, Timmy, all of Elkton; special niece, who helped take care of her, Wanda Shifflett; special caregiver, Barbara Shifflett; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The Rev. Debbie Powell and Pastor Randy Miller will conduct the funeral service 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Burial will be in the Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Evangelical U.M.C., 513 East Spotswood Ave., Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
