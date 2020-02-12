Lamont P. Beahm
Lamont Paige Beahm, 95, of Stanley, died on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab. She had resided with her son in Luray for the past three years.
She was born on July 27, 1924, in Page County and was a daughter of the late Howard E. Dean and Bertha L. Dean Painter.
On Feb. 7, 1945, she married Boyd F. Beahm, who died on June 8, 1983.
She worked at the Luray Textile Plant for 40 years, retiring when the plant closed. She was a member of the Calvary Independent Brethren Church in Stanley and had attended the Mount Zion Church of the Brethren in Luray for the past three years.
She is survived by two sons, Randal Beahm Sr. of Luray and Larry Beahm of Front Royal; a daughter, Robin Eye of Waynesboro; one grandson, Randal Beahm Jr. of Luray; three granddaughters, Erin Briseno of Staunton, Megan Dean of Pittsburg, and Krista Beahm of Front Royal; four great-grandsons, Derrick and Dwight Beahm and Christian and Ethan Briseno; and a great-granddaughter, Kayle Beahm.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Beahm; a grandson, Steven Beahm; three brothers, Aubrey, Ralph and Howard Junior Dean; and two sisters, Vivian Berry and Nola Good.
The Rev. Charles Turner will conduct the funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Calvary Independent Brethren Church in Stanley. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Luray.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.