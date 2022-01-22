Lana Ellen Dove Fleming, 63, of Timberville, passed away on January 21, 2022 at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.
She was born August 11, 1958, in Petersburg, WV to Catherine Heavner Dove of Lacey Springs, and the late Raymond Dove.
Lana worked as a home health nurse at PPL, and enjoyed working in the yard, and with her horses.
On December 27, 1976, she married Nelson Ray Fleming who preceded her in death March 30, 1996.
Surviving in addition to her mother, is her daughter, Kimberly Moreland of Timberville; one grandson, Nelson Moreland of Timberville; two sisters, Debbie Fleming and husband Kenny of Timberville, Donna Clinedinst and husband Mike of Lacey Spring; and one brother, Roger Dove of Lacey Spring.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Sam Dove.
Pastor Charles Clinedinst will conduct a funeral service Monday 10 AM at Grandle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Linville Creek Cemetery in Broadway.
Friends and family may view Sunday from 9 AM to 5 PM at Grandle Funeral Home. Masks are highly recommended at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
