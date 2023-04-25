Landon Thomas Painter, 86, of Timberville, passed away April 21, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born Dec. 28, 1936, in Shenandoah County to the late Lee and Ethel Jordan Painter.
Landon worked as a maintenance and manager for Byrd & Fredrickson and Bowman Fruit sales for numerous years. Landon was an avid hunter, especially turkey, and was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church of Quicksburg. He also was a cat lover.
His wife, the former Judy Weaver, survives.
Also surviving are a son, Marcus A. Painter Sr. of Timberville; four grandchildren, Marcus A Painter Jr., Comonique Simmons, Lori Spitzer and Trinity Painter; and numerous great-grandchildren.
His son, Michael Painter, preceded him in death.
Pastor Glen Turner will conduct a funeral service Wednesday 11 a.m. at the Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church in New Market, Va. Burial will follow at the Mount Jackson Cemetery.
Friends may view and sign the book Tuesday (today) from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg Rockingham SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.