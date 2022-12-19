Larissa Dawn McDonald, 40, of Elkton, went home on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Mrs. McDonald was born April 10, 1982, in Harrisonburg to the late Sheila Sions and surviving Lawrence Sions and wife, Karen.
Larissa was a faithful member of the Church of Solsburg. She spent 21 years in the medical field giving back to others. In her spare time, she enjoyed hunting, baking, and camping with her family and friends. Larissa enjoyed riding through the mountains on her Harley with her friends. Anyone who knew her, knew she could always be found with a coffee in hand.
On May 14, 2016, she married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Bryce McDonald.
In addition to her father and husband, Larissa is survived by her two sons, Gabe Sions and Austin McDonald; daughter, Taylor Painter; stepdaughter, Lindsey East; sister, Shawna Sions and wife, Danyel Senger; brother, Thomas Sions; and fur baby, Harley.
The family will receive friends at the Church of Solsburg Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Pastor David Burrell will conduct a funeral service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Church of Solsburg. Interment will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help offset any funeral expenses. You may also donate online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/fvu5w-medical-and-travel-expenses.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
