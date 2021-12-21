Larissa June Via, 83, of Mount Sidney, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Birch Gardens Assisted Living in Fishersville.
Miss Via was born in Augusta County, Va., on Jan. 26, 1938, a daughter of the late Rawlie Adam Via and Ruth Aline (Stogdale) Via.
June was a member of Weyers Cave United Methodist Church and was active with the United Methodist Women. She graduated in 1955 from Middle River High School and Madison College. She began teaching in the Augusta County Public School System and retired from Frederick County Schools. Miss Via was a member of the Augusta County Retired Teachers Association.
In addition to her parents, Miss Via is preceded in death by a sister, Bettie Marie Via, and a great-niece, Ashleigh Huff.
Surviving are three sisters, Shelvie Critzer of Fishersville, Helen Stogdale (Richard) of Staunton and Nadine Hinebaugh of Waynesboro; nieces and nephews, Pam VanLear (Dallas), Ricky Stogdale (Lois), David Critzer, Sharyn Huff (Mike), Keith Stogdale (Dez), Eric Stogdale, Randall Hinebaugh (Kim), and Sherrie Eacho (Bill); great-nieces and nephews, Lee VanLear (Chrisi), Corey Stogdale (Victoria), Dave Critzer (Jasmine Lipes), Kyle VanLear (Katt), Michael Stogdale, Christian Huff (Kendall Stuckey), Katie Stogdale-Fitzgerald (Ryan), Colton Stogdale, Brandon Eacho, Delaney Stogdale, Jeanna Hinebaugh, Amanda Eacho and Krista Hinebaugh; one great-great- niece and three great-great-nephews, Addie VanLear, Easton VanLear, Huxton Stogdale and Adam VanLear.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg by The Rev. Amy Pannell. The family will receive friends following the service.
The family would like to express a special “Thank you” to the staff at Legacy Hospice and Birch Gardens Assisted Living and The Rev. Amy Pannell.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Weyers Cave United Methodist Church, 228 Houff Road, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.