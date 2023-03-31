Larita Morris Shuler, 89, of Shenandoah, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at her home.
She was born Feb. 19, 1934, in Shenandoah and was the daughter of the late Una Harry and Lucy Della O’Quinn Morris.
Larita was a graduate of Shenandoah High School and a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She was runner-up in the Miss Shenandoah 1953 pageant. She retired from Grove Hill Elementary School, where she was a cook after 25 years of service.
Larita loved cooking, baking, bowling, flowers and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, bird watching and watching deer with her friend, Junior.
On Dec. 27, 1953, she married Eunice Wayne Shuler, who preceded her in death May 23, 1967.
She is survived by a son, Kenneth Shuler and wife, Bobbie, of Stanley; daughters, Christine Cofer and husband, Joseph, of Hickory, N.C., Denise Cave and husband, Tim, and Leslie Ludwig, all of Stanley; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; lifelong friend, Junior Turner, of Shenandoah; and a sister-in-law, Judy McCool of Harrisonburg.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five siblings.
The family will receive friends 1–2 p.m. today at St. Paul Lutheran Church. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Tarja Stevenson officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 6355 US Hwy 340, Shenandoah, VA 22849 or WNC Epilepsy Association, 2345 23rd Ave. Dr. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.
Lindsey Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
