Larry Allen Estep, 78, of Mount Jackson, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. A graveside service will be held Monday, Jan. 31, at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Jackson Cemetery. Pastor Steve Povlish will officiate. The family asks that masks be worn for the service.
Mr. Estep was born Sept. 3, 1943, in Mount Jackson, son of the late Arnold Hisey Estep and Beulah Bowers Estep. He was a 1964 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. He retired in 2008 from Shannon Oil Co. (Emmert Oil) after 40 years. He was a member of St. Mary’s Pine Lutheran Church, Mt. Jackson Volunteer Fire Department and a skilled wood worker.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill Estep and Don Estep and his wife, Betty.
Larry is survived by his wife, Sandra Marie Baker Estep, whom he married on Feb. 13, 1969; daughter, Sarah Grose and husband, Greg, of Middletown; son, Michael Estep and wife, Kimberly, of Mount Jackson; brother, Doug Estep and wife, Jean, of Mount Jackson; two grandchildren, Megan and Owen Grose; and sister-in-law, Nancy Estep of Mount Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Pine Lutheran Church, c/o Sandra Estep, 1823 Georgetown Road, Mount Jackson, VA 22842 or Mt. Jackson Rescue and Fire Department, P.O. Box 251, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
Larry enjoyed wood working, gardening, hunting, doing word searches, and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
