Larry "Blue" Allen Knott, 68, of Mount Solon, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
He was born Oct. 2, 1954, and was a son of the late John Henry and Evelyn Marie (Botkin) "Ebb" Knott.
Larry retired from Perdue Farms after 27 years of service. He lived his entire adult life in Mount Solon and had many stories and adventures about the area. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed hunting trips with his father, brother and Uncle Michael Barrett. He was loved dearly by his family and many friends and will be missed by all. His family rejoices in knowing he has gone to his heavenly home and the loving arms of his parents.
Larry is survived by his daughter, Crystal Knott and fiancé, Leslie Palmer; sisters, Donna King-Smith, Kathy Coffman and husband, James, Sandra Poykko and husband, Terry, and Tina Kuykendall and husband, Jerry; brother, John Knott and wife, Amy; nieces and nephews, Joseph King and wife, Anna, James Henry and wife, Kristen, Penny Dillow and husband, Jimmy, Nicole Reedy and husband, Jonathan, Tiffany Lambert and husband, Tyler, Heather Knott, and Ashley Knott. Six great-nieces and six great-nephews also survive.
A service celebrating Larry's life will be held Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Bridgewater Chapel of Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service with the Rev. Billy Curry officiating. Burial will follow at Emmanuel Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Dec. 8, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
