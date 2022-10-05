Larry Clarkson Michael Sr., 75, of Dayton, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at his home. He was born July 18, 1947, and was a son of the late Leonard Michael and Corine (Lambert) Custer.
Larry was a truck driver for Mountain Milk. He had attended Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene.
Larry was united in marriage to Patricia Elaine (Williams) Michael, who preceded him in death.
Larry is survived by his children, Yvonne Michael, Larry C. "L.C" Michael Jr. and wife, Shauna, Kelli Michael, and Clint Michael; a brother, Sam Michael; two sisters, Bonnie Rivas and Betty Jo Fulk; and 17 grandchildren, Janie Michael, Amber Michael, Garrett Michael, Peggie Williams, Randy Barr, Ryan Barr, Holli Sloan, Samantha Brown, Jordan Simonetti, Michael King, Austin Evans, Grace Evans, Allie Evans, Lucas Michael, Kaydence Michael, Kamden Michael, and Kaleb Michael. Numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Taylor Michael; great-granddaughter, Paisley Evans; and brothers, Dennis Michael and Donnie Michael.
A service celebrating Larry's life will be held Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Bill Curry and Pastor Tina Nelson officiating. Burial will follow at Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Oct. 6, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
